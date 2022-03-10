ING Groep (AMS:INGA) PT Set at €11.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

ING Groep (AMS:INGA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €11.00 ($11.96) target price by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($15.76) target price on shares of ING Groep in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a €10.90 ($11.85) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($16.30) target price on ING Groep in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.00 ($15.22) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.60 ($16.96) price target on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €14.15 ($15.39).

ING Groep has a 12 month low of €13.52 ($14.70) and a 12 month high of €16.69 ($18.14).

ING Groep N.V. (ING) is a financial institution. The Company offers banking services. The Company’s segments include Retail Netherlands, which offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages and other consumer lending in the Netherlands; Retail Belgium, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands; Retail Germany, which offers current and savings accounts, mortgages and other customer lending; Retail Other, which offers products that are similar to those in the Netherlands, and Wholesale Banking, which offers wholesale banking activities (a full range of products from cash management to corporate finance), real estate and lease.

