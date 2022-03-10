Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $42.81

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNF – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $42.81 and traded as low as $28.70. Infineon Technologies shares last traded at $30.10, with a volume of 13,476 shares changing hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Infineon Technologies to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.73.

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, and Connected Secure Systems. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

