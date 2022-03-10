Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Industrias Peñoles has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $16.11.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

