Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Short Interest Update

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 838,600 shares, an increase of 27.2% from the January 31st total of 659,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 88.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:IPOAF opened at $13.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.53. Industrias Peñoles has a 1 year low of $10.11 and a 1 year high of $16.11.
Industrias Peñoles Company Profile (Get Rating)
