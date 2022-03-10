ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Trading Down 3.8%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 12,147 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
About ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:IMUC)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (IMUC)
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
- A Stock Market Correction Worse Than The Pandemic?
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoCellular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.