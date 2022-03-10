IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Buys 9 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Daniel Shook acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £118.35 ($155.07).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.78) on Thursday. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($24.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,598.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,693.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54.

Get IMI alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.31%.

IMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,070 ($27.12) price objective on shares of IMI in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($28.17) target price on shares of IMI in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.65) price target on shares of IMI in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IMI presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,650.42 ($21.62).

IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.