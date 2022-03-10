IMI plc (LON:IMI) Insider Daniel Shook Buys 9 Shares

IMI plc (LON:IMI – Get Rating) insider Daniel Shook acquired 9 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,315 ($17.23) per share, for a total transaction of £118.35 ($155.07).
IMI stock opened at GBX 1,357 ($17.78) on Thursday. IMI plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,150.09 ($15.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,878 ($24.61). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,598.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,693.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The stock has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.54.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 15.80 ($0.21) per share. This is a positive change from IMI’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. IMI’s payout ratio is 0.31%.
IMI Company Profile (Get Rating)
IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.
