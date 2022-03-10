IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Charlie Rozes Buys 5,000 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,497.38).
IGG stock opened at GBX 750.50 ($9.83) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 793.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 812.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. IG Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 698 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.58).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.
About IG Group (Get Rating)
IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.
