IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG) Insider Charlie Rozes Buys 5,000 Shares

IG Group Holdings plc (LON:IGG – Get Rating) insider Charlie Rozes bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 725 ($9.50) per share, with a total value of £36,250 ($47,497.38).

IGG stock opened at GBX 750.50 ($9.83) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 793.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 812.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 7.72. IG Group Holdings plc has a 1-year low of GBX 698 ($9.15) and a 1-year high of GBX 960 ($12.58).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 12.96 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.52%. IG Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.44%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) target price on shares of IG Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,210 ($15.85) price objective on shares of IG Group in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IG Group in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,095.50 ($14.35).

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc operates as a multi-platform trading company worldwide. It offers CFDs (contracts for difference), are derivative contracts that enable clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price; and spread betting that allow clients to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, and to use the same range of risk-mitigation measures.

