IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $70.00

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.92) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.92), with a volume of 151675 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 74.50 ($0.98).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IGR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued an “under review” rating on shares of IG Design Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.12) price target on shares of IG Design Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

The firm has a market cap of £67.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 160.69.

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

