IFP Advisors Inc Increases Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 266.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,490 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,535 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc owned 0.06% of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 1 year low of $30.91 and a 1 year high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44.

