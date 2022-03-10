IFP Advisors Inc Acquires 3,338 Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,850 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 85,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 56,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 14,830 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF alerts:

AOK opened at $37.54 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.51. iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF has a one year low of $37.06 and a one year high of $40.43.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.