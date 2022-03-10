IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 626 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 100,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 769.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 84.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.74.

ATVI stock opened at $80.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.34. The company has a market capitalization of $62.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.40 and a 1-year high of $99.46.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.06). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

