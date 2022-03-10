IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $7,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSA. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Public Storage by 148.6% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,790,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 13.9% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 50.3% in the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Public Storage by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.62.

In related news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $369.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $233.00 and a 1 year high of $380.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $359.83 and its 200-day moving average is $339.19.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

