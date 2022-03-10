IFM Investors Pty Ltd Lowers Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 180,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,981 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of USB. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 73.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

NYSE:USB opened at $54.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.46. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $52.80 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 33.14%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

