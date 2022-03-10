IFM Investors Pty Ltd Increases Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,545 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $7,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Workday by 315.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Workday by 23.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.11, for a total value of $29,850,579.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,467 shares of company stock worth $110,241,637. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Workday from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $316.83.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $230.46 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.90 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2,335.30 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

