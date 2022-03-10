IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.16 Million Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $9,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.4% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. 66.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $264.36 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.91 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $247.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.57 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.79 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 27th that permits the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cowen reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.21.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

