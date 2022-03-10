IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.34 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,190 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $11,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 252.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 47,273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 33,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,950,247 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $803,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,745 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 201.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 783,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $213,424,000 after acquiring an additional 523,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 80.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 12,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after acquiring an additional 5,683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $353.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $355.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $328.97.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $241.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $289.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $305.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $232.93 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 78.98%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.48%.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $253.91 per share, with a total value of $253,910.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

