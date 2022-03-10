IFM Investors Pty Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Moody’s by 421.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

MCO opened at $315.76 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $342.37 and its 200-day moving average is $368.63. The stock has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s Co. has a twelve month low of $286.12 and a twelve month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 91.13% and a net margin of 35.61%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Moody’s from $408.00 to $387.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $475.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.58.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total transaction of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

