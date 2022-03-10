IDT (NYSE:IDT) Shares Gap Down to $31.80

IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $31.80, but opened at $31.00. IDT shares last traded at $32.62, with a volume of 2,201 shares.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday.

The company has a market cap of $881.51 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35.

IDT (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $370.08 million during the quarter. IDT had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 22.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDT. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in IDT in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in IDT during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in IDT by 37.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in IDT during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in IDT during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

IDT Company Profile (NYSE:IDT)

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

