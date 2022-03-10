IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $841.21 Million

Equities analysts expect IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) to post $841.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $859.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $812.00 million. IDEXX Laboratories posted sales of $777.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year sales of $3.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.54 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.83 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 102.84% and a net margin of 23.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $650.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $671.83.

IDXX traded down $13.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $516.19. The stock had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,714. The company has a market cap of $43.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $529.12 and a 200 day moving average of $601.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.25. IDEXX Laboratories has a 1 year low of $460.36 and a 1 year high of $706.95.

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.70, for a total transaction of $127,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,990,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,940,000 after buying an additional 296,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,465,010,000 after purchasing an additional 94,327 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,485,000 after purchasing an additional 31,403 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,596,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,105,000 after purchasing an additional 254,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,118,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

