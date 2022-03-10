IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Stock Price Down 13%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 13% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the development and provision of fingerprint imaging and recognition technology. It offers off-chip fingerprint sensors and on-card enrollment solutions. The company was founded on July 24, 1996 and is headquartered in Fornebu, Norway.

