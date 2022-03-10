IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Coverage Initiated at Mizuho

Analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $119.00 price target on the energy company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Bank of America raised IDACORP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDACORP has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.00.

IDA stock opened at $108.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $107.96 and a 200-day moving average of $106.65. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $92.81 and a fifty-two week high of $114.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.83.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.02). IDACORP had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 9.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IDACORP will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in IDACORP by 8.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 22,549 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in IDACORP by 84.1% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,600 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in IDACORP by 105,911.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,541 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 9,532 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 15,374 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of IDACORP in the 3rd quarter worth $1,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, sale, and purchase of electric energy. The firm owns and operates hydroelectric plants on the Snake River and its tributaries. It operates through the following segments: Utilities Operations and Other. The Utilities Operations segment focuses on the production of electricity.

