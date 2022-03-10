Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.90. Approximately 175,116 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,650,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

HYZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. initiated coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Hyzon Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hyzon Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities lowered Hyzon Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day moving average of $6.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Hyzon Motors Inc

