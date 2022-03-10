Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $6.81. Hypera shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 6,769 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers branded prescription products under the Mantecorp Farmasa, Episol, Predsim, Alivium, Lisador, Rinosoro, Celestamine, Maxsulid, Diprospan, Mioflex-A, and Addera D3 brands; dermo-cosmetics products under the Mantecorp Skincare brands; and consumer health products under the Apracur, Benegrip, Coristina d, Engov, Epocler, Estomazil, and other brands.

