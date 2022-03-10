Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.75

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and traded as high as $6.81. Hypera shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 6,769 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.93.
Hypera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:HYPMY)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hypera (HYPMY)
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
- REV Group Grinds Its Gears On Supply Chain Headwinds
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Thor Industries In Q1 2022
- 3 Attractive Stocks with P/E Ratios Under 10
- The 3 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Hypera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hypera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.