Hut 8 Mining (HUT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.20 per share for the quarter.

TSE HUT opened at C$7.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.41. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.91 and a 12-month high of C$20.61. The company has a current ratio of 22.42, a quick ratio of 10.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

