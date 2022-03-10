Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.850-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $970 M-$1.03 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $966.30 million.

Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $45.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.88. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 4,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $203,219.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,105 shares of company stock valued at $1,256,371. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 224,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,188,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 6,172 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 451,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,367 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Huron Consulting Group, Inc engages in the provision of operational and financial consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

