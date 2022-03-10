Huimin Wang Sells 3,675 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) VP Huimin Wang sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.60, for a total value of $395,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Huimin Wang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 7th, Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $775,716.00.

EW opened at $105.91 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 13,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

