Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) Announces Earnings Results

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 61.24% and a net margin of 16.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Hudson Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Hudson Technologies stock opened at $5.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Hudson Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $5.45.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,844 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Hudson Technologies by 36.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Hudson Technologies in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital raised Hudson Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday.

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

