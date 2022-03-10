HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Bought by Trilogy Capital Inc.

Trilogy Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,293 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $3,098,303.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $1,891,516.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 187,909 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,612. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

HP stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.87. The stock had a trading volume of 998,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,334,742. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.29. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. HP’s payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

