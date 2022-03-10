Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $468.61

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.61 ($6.14) and traded as low as GBX 405 ($5.31). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.31), with a volume of 48,386 shares trading hands.

HOTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.12) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £566.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 467.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.69.

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

