Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $468.61

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2022

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group plc (LON:HOTC – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 468.61 ($6.14) and traded as low as GBX 405 ($5.31). Hotel Chocolat Group shares last traded at GBX 405 ($5.31), with a volume of 48,386 shares trading hands.

HOTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 620 ($8.12) price target on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.55) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.63) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £566.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.19, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 467.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 454.69.

About Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, sells, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including gift, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as related drinks, alcohols, and beauty products.

