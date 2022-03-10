Hord Price Up 3.5% Over Last 7 Days (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 9th. One Hord coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000130 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market cap of $4.49 million and approximately $268,390.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hord has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00042662 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000144 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,663.87 or 0.06518357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,911.26 or 1.00107942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00041568 BTC.

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 84,758,903 coins.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

