Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 94.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 800.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $183.69. 30,575 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.50.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.57.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

