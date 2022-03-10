Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.40.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Holly Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Holly Energy Partners alerts:

NYSE HEP traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.24. 8,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,812. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $23.69.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 43.47%. The company had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Holly Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director James H. Lee sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $143,146.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Holly Energy Partners by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,404 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period.

Holly Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.