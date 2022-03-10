HighTower Trust Services LTA Purchases Shares of 6,934 MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $42,439,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 316.2% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,180,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,955,000 after purchasing an additional 897,202 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at $32,363,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in MGM Resorts International by 143.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,110,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,358,000 after purchasing an additional 653,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1,305.1% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 649,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,095,000 after acquiring an additional 603,546 shares in the last quarter. 64.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MGM stock opened at $40.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 2.34. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $35.57 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.93.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 0.41%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,800,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,603,250 shares of company stock worth $207,140,365. Corporate insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MGM Resorts International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.35.

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

