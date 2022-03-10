HighTower Trust Services LTA Makes New $220,000 Investment in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SITE Centers by 863.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,875,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,610,000 after acquiring an additional 7,057,976 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,032,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,414 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SITE Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,656,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 913.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 714,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 644,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SITE Centers by 255.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 788,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,177,000 after purchasing an additional 566,567 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on SITE Centers from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

SITC stock opened at $15.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.51 and a 1 year high of $17.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.42.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. SITE Centers had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SITE Centers Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from SITE Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

