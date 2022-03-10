Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $299.60

Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) (LON:HGM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 299.60 ($3.93) and traded as high as GBX 302.60 ($3.96). Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) shares last traded at GBX 299.60 ($3.93), with a volume of 3,141,119 shares trading hands.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 299.60 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 299.60. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.86.
Highland Gold Mining Limited (HGM.L) Company Profile (LON:HGM)
