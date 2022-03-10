Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut Heska from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Heska from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Heska from $190.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price target on Heska from $310.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.83.

Heska stock opened at $153.33 on Tuesday. Heska has a 1 year low of $119.63 and a 1 year high of $275.94. The company has a current ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,393.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.40 and a 200-day moving average of $191.91.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $68.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.03 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Heska will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Heska in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,789,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Heska by 1,285.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 250,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,621,000 after acquiring an additional 232,717 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Heska by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 327,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $59,824,000 after purchasing an additional 163,689 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Heska by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 241,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,554,000 after acquiring an additional 116,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Heska by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,719,000 after acquiring an additional 68,591 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

