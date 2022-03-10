Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HERITAGE-CRYSTAL CLEAN, LLC, headquartered in Elgin, Illinois, is a privately-held marketing and sales Company that concentrates on servicing the automotive repair, commercial and industrial marketplaces, primarily in the Midwest and Eastern States. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.60.

HCCI stock opened at $27.95 on Monday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $36.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $676.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.60.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 56,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 9.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 61.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

