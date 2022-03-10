Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) will post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the highest is $1.40 billion. Herbalife Nutrition reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will report full year sales of $5.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.90 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.03 billion to $6.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Herbalife Nutrition.

Get Herbalife Nutrition alerts:

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Herbalife Nutrition had a negative return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLF shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the third quarter valued at about $97,000.

Shares of HLF traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.75. 1,048,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,897. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $32.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.61 and a 200-day moving average of $42.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Herbalife Nutrition Company Profile (Get Rating)

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of nutrition solutions. It operates through the following segments: North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia pacific, and China. The company was founded by Mark Reynolds Hughes in February 1980 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Herbalife Nutrition (HLF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife Nutrition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.