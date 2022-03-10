Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,864 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Henry Schein by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 35.9% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.98 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

