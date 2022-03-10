Helmet.insure (HELMET) Market Cap Hits $1.55 Million

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 10th. One Helmet.insure coin can now be purchased for about $0.0363 or 0.00000092 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Helmet.insure has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar. Helmet.insure has a total market capitalization of $1.55 million and approximately $200,413.00 worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Helmet.insure alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00043212 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000151 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.16 or 0.06604104 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,215.52 or 0.99833191 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00041689 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,584,390 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helmet.insure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Helmet.insure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helmet.insure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.