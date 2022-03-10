HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €75.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €75.00 ($81.52) target price on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.10 ($102.28) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.09) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €113.00 ($122.83) target price on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €88.00 ($95.65) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €110.00 ($119.57) price target on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.11 ($91.42).

HFG opened at €37.68 ($40.96) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €53.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.40. HelloFresh has a twelve month low of €33.41 ($36.32) and a twelve month high of €97.50 ($105.98). The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

