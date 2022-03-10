Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. is an international offshore energy company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on their growing well intervention and robotics operations. Their Contracting Services seek to provide services and methodologies which they believe are critical to developing offshore reservoirs and maximizing production economics. Their operations goal is to deliver our services in a cost effective manner and with zero incidents. The company seeks to align the interests of the producer and the contractor by investing in mature offshore oil and gas properties, hub production facilities and proven undeveloped reserve plays where Helix Energy Solutions Group adds value by deploying vessels from its diverse contracting fleet. This unique integration of marine contracting and oil and gas operations is designed to add stability to revenues and earnings in an industry as cyclical as energy. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.18.

Shares of HLX stock opened at $5.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day moving average is $3.76. The stock has a market cap of $785.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 2.94. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.76.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 3.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Helix Energy Solutions Group will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $695,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,557,048 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,441,000 after purchasing an additional 76,405 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

