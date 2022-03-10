Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $20.98.
In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
HSDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Noble Financial downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.
About Helius Medical Technologies (Get Rating)
Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helius Medical Technologies (HSDT)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Helius Medical Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helius Medical Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.