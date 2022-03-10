Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Update

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 17.9% from the January 31st total of 23,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSDT opened at $3.35 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. Helius Medical Technologies has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $20.98.

In related news, CEO Dane Andreeff purchased 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,298,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its position in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies by 186.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 78,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 51,347 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helius Medical Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Noble Financial downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

