Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Trading 6.9% Higher

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.44 and last traded at $7.43. 287,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 9,960,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

HL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.68.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.60.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.29% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $185.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -21.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. acquired a new position in Hecla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.