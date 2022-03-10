Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) PT Lowered to $38.00

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $66.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

HCAT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.00.

HCAT opened at $25.57 on Monday. Health Catalyst has a 1-year low of $23.78 and a 1-year high of $59.50. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.78.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $64.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.17 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Health Catalyst will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $110,283.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Llewelyn sold 3,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $130,103.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,991 shares of company stock worth $1,013,549. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 850,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,509,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 288,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,448,000 after buying an additional 55,642 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 617,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,953,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares in the last quarter.

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

