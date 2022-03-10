Head-To-Head Review: Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) & Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY)

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Westaim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Femasys shares are held by institutional investors. 4.2% of Westaim shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Westaim and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Westaim 296.80% 8.15% 6.97% Femasys N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Westaim and Femasys’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Westaim $24.85 million 9.82 -$34.40 million $0.05 34.21 Femasys N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Westaim.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Westaim and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Westaim 0 0 0 0 N/A Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

Femasys has a consensus target price of $16.73, indicating a potential upside of 715.85%. Given Femasys’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than Westaim.

Summary

Westaim beats Femasys on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Westaim

The Westaim Corp. engages in the provision of long-term capital to businesses operating primarily within the global financial services industry. The firm invests, directly and indirectly, through acquisitions, joint ventures, and other arrangements. Its investments include Skyward Specialty and Arena. The Skyward Specialty segment is a U.S. based property & casualty diversified specialty insurance company group providing coverage primarily in the United States but also globally for certain risks. The Arena segment consists of two separate businesses, namely Arena Investors and Arena FINCOs. The Arena Investors including AI, an investment manager making fundamentals-based, asset-oriented credit investments on behalf of third-party investors; The Arena FINCOs, include specialty finance companies that primarily purchase fundamentals-based, asset oriented credit investments for their own account. The company was founded on May 7, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, researches, develops, and manufactures medical devices for the women's healthcare market in the United States. The company develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; FemCerv, a sterile, single-use disposable endocervical curettage product; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. It also commercializes FemVue saline-air device in the United States, Europe, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Suwanee, Georgia.

