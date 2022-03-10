Head-To-Head Contrast: Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) versus TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC)

TC Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Get TC Bancshares alerts:

This table compares TC Bancshares and Western New England Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $92.41 million 2.20 $23.70 million $1.03 8.69

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than TC Bancshares.

Profitability

This table compares TC Bancshares and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TC Bancshares N/A N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp 25.65% 10.69% 0.95%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for TC Bancshares and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TC Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential downside of 5.03%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than TC Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.7% of TC Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats TC Bancshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

TC Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

TC Bancshares Inc. operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc. is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for TC Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.