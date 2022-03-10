HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCI. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HCI Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCI Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.67.

Shares of NYSE:HCI traded up $4.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.25. The stock had a trading volume of 218,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,980. HCI Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $139.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.58.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.24. HCI Group had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 1.44%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that HCI Group will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew L. Graham sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total value of $54,009.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 24.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 105,100.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 690.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 16,645 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 206.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 13,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in HCI Group by 10.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 3,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

HCI Group, Inc engages in the business of property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology. It operates through the following segments: Insurance Operations, Real Estate, and Corporate and Others. The Insurance Operations segment includes the property and casualty insurance division and reinsurance division.

