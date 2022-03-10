Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.75.

Several research firms have commented on HBIO. StockNews.com cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 488.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,551 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 151.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 144.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 10,512 shares during the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Harvard Bioscience

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.

