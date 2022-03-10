Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harvard Bioscience had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share.
Harvard Bioscience stock opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Harvard Bioscience has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $8.75.
Several research firms have commented on HBIO. StockNews.com cut Harvard Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harvard Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
About Harvard Bioscience (Get Rating)
Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products and services that enable fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development. It operates under the geographical segments: United States, Germany, United Kingdom, and Rest of the world. It sells its products through catalog, Website, distributors, and direct sales force.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harvard Bioscience (HBIO)
- 3 Dividend-Paying Pharmaceutical Stocks You Can’t Ignore
- Campbells Soup Company High-Yield Goes On Sale
- 3 Iconic Tech Stocks to Buy and Hold
- 3 Low-Risk Large Caps for a Risky Environment
- Ruth’s Hospitality Group Stock is Sizzling
Receive News & Ratings for Harvard Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvard Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.