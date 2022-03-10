Halma (LON:HLMA) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Halma (LON:HLMA – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt restated a reduce rating and set a GBX 2,573 ($33.71) price target on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Halma from GBX 3,220 ($42.19) to GBX 2,750 ($36.03) and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Peel Hunt reiterated a reduce rating and issued a GBX 2,573 ($33.71) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,980 ($39.05) price objective on shares of Halma in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halma presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,595.20 ($34.00).

Shares of LON HLMA opened at GBX 2,356 ($30.87) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,560.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,850.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Halma has a 1-year low of GBX 2,151 ($28.18) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,270 ($42.85). The company has a market cap of £8.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

