Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Down 6.3% on Insider Selling

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.3% on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $33.37 and last traded at $34.46. 208,629 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 14,405,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.76.

Specifically, EVP Eric Carre sold 21,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $762,250.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $999,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,672 shares of company stock valued at $4,442,807. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet upgraded Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.89.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 52.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 691,443 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after acquiring an additional 238,362 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 26.9% during the third quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 79,460 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 16,823 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 13.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 164,404 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 19,780 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 268,377 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after acquiring an additional 9,375 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Halliburton Company Profile (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

